Frontier Airlines adds nonstop flights from Orlando to this popular California city

article

Frontier Airlines has announced new, daily nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport to San Francisco, California.

The flight services will begin on May 10 with introduction fares starting at $59, according to the company. The introductory fare must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. EST on May 9. Those fares are valid for nonstop travel through June 28, 2023.

Frontier has also launched nonstop service to Ponce, Puerto Rico from Orlando International Airport beginning on Thursday. This service is available three times a week with an introductory fare of $89.

The company said they now have a total of 54 nonstop destinations from Orlando International Airport — including these two new cities.

For the summer, Frontier is offering the All You Can Fly summer pass for $499 which allows travelers access to unlimited flights over the course of five months from May through September.