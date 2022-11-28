Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December

If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December.

Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States.

According to MCO's website, here is what travelers can expect to roughly pay for a round trip to each destination. (Note: Dates and prices are subject to availability and may vary based on airline, as do additional fees charged for baggage, seat assignment, etc.)

Frontier

Atlanta, Georgia: $58

New Orleans, Louisiana: $66

St. Louis, Missouri: $68

Cleveland, Ohio: $68

Buffalo, New York: $78

Boston, Massachusetts: $81

Houston, Texas: $88

Chicago, Illinois: $91

Austin, Texas: $96

San Juan, Puerto Rico: $99

Cedar Rapids, Iowa: $118

San Diego, California: $138

Denver, Colorado: $156

Cancun, Mexico: $169

Montego Bay, Jamaica: $205

Spirit

New Orleans, Louisiana: $79

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: $84

Atlanta, Georgia: $86

Chicago, Illinois: $95

St. Louis, Missouri: $96

Boston, Massachusetts: $104

Cancun, Mexico: $170

Flights can be booked online by either visiting FlyFrontier.com or Spirit.com.