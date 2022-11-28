Expand / Collapse search

Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:29AM
Travel
FOX 35 Orlando

Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop

While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December.

Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States.

According to MCO's website, here is what travelers can expect to roughly pay for a round trip to each destination. (Note: Dates and prices are subject to availability and may vary based on airline, as do additional fees charged for baggage, seat assignment, etc.)

Frontier

  • Atlanta, Georgia: $58
  • New Orleans, Louisiana: $66
  • St. Louis, Missouri: $68
  • Cleveland, Ohio: $68
  • Buffalo, New York: $78
  • Boston, Massachusetts: $81
  • Houston, Texas: $88
  • Chicago, Illinois: $91
  • Austin, Texas: $96
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico: $99
  • Cedar Rapids, Iowa: $118
  • San Diego, California: $138
  • Denver, Colorado: $156
  • Cancun, Mexico: $169
  • Montego Bay, Jamaica: $205

Spirit

  • New Orleans, Louisiana: $79
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: $84
  • Atlanta, Georgia: $86
  • Chicago, Illinois: $95
  • St. Louis, Missouri: $96
  • Boston, Massachusetts: $104
  • Cancun, Mexico: $170

Flights can be booked online by either visiting FlyFrontier.com or Spirit.com. 