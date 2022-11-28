Frontier, Spirit offer round-trip deals from Orlando International Airport this December
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking to travel this holiday season, both Frontier and Spirit airlines are offering non-stop, round-trip deals for travel to and from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) this December.
Flight options include service to popular international destinations and tourist cities across the United States.
According to MCO's website, here is what travelers can expect to roughly pay for a round trip to each destination. (Note: Dates and prices are subject to availability and may vary based on airline, as do additional fees charged for baggage, seat assignment, etc.)
Frontier
- Atlanta, Georgia: $58
- New Orleans, Louisiana: $66
- St. Louis, Missouri: $68
- Cleveland, Ohio: $68
- Buffalo, New York: $78
- Boston, Massachusetts: $81
- Houston, Texas: $88
- Chicago, Illinois: $91
- Austin, Texas: $96
- San Juan, Puerto Rico: $99
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa: $118
- San Diego, California: $138
- Denver, Colorado: $156
- Cancun, Mexico: $169
- Montego Bay, Jamaica: $205
Spirit
- New Orleans, Louisiana: $79
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: $84
- Atlanta, Georgia: $86
- Chicago, Illinois: $95
- St. Louis, Missouri: $96
- Boston, Massachusetts: $104
- Cancun, Mexico: $170
Flights can be booked online by either visiting FlyFrontier.com or Spirit.com.