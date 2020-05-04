Frontier Airlines offers 'more room' seats, guarantees empty middle seat for a fee

article

Frontier Airlines is now allowing "more room" for passengers.

The airline announced on Monday that travelers can now reserve a seat next to a guaranteed empty middle seat starting at $39.

Passengers can select what's called a "More Room" seat.

Beginning May 8, the airline will require all passengers to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at areas, including the airline's ticket counters, gate areas and onboard flights.

Frontier is also taking other safety protocols.

Here's what the airline's website says:

"In addition to the face-covering requirement, in April Frontier implemented a program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgment prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app. Passengers are required to certify that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgment

Frontier also introduced a fogging disinfectant to its already stringent aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols, which administers a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against many viruses, including coronavirus. The fogging includes virtually every surface in the passenger cabin. Planes are wiped down every night with additional disinfectant, as well.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.7% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is amongst the youngest in the world - all aircraft currently in operation are less than 4 years old."