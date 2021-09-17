From orbit, Inspiration4 private astronaut crew chats with young cancer patients

article

"All is well" with the first all-private astronaut crew as they reach the halfway point of their mission according to Elon Musk.

The SpaceX founder confirmed that he’d spoken with the Inspiration4 crew on Thursday, one day after their historic launch from Florida.

The mission’s Twitter account shared a handful of video stills late Thursday, seemingly showing Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Haley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski enjoying themselves and taking advantage of the panoramic cupola window installed in the nose of the capsule.

The mission is the first to include only private citizens with no prior space experience.

Isaacman, a billionaire who founded a payment processing company, is funding the flight as a way to promote space tourism and raise money for children’s cancer treatment and research at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where Arceneaux – herself a childhood cancer survivor – works as a physician assistant.

Haley Arcenaux in space, via @inspiration4x

A Netflix crew spent months documenting the team’s training and preparation for the mission, leading some Twitter users to question the apparent lack of regular updates from orbit.

"Can't make us form an emotional connection via the Netflix series and then have a media blackout," one user wrote.

"Not excited by the lack of real time info of your progress available," another offered.

For previous Dragon capsule flights, SpaceX has provided regular updates and live video feeds. But those were all for NASA missions featuring U.S. and international astronauts, paid for by taxpayer dollars. Publicity for this all-private mission is being handled by SpaceX and its partners.

And while there may not have been many public updates, some very special space fans got a chance to speak with the crew live. St. Jude said some of their young patients enjoyed a live Q&A session with the crew on Thursday.

That may mean that the rest of the world has to wait to see what life in orbit was like for the Inspiration4 crew, who’s due to splash down near Florida this weekend.

"I assume they’re saving the best stuff for the Netflix documentary," another fan tweeted.

This story was reported from Tampa, Fla.

