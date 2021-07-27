Fried suspends licenses of Jan. 6 participants

article

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Tuesday that the concealed weapons licenses of 22 people involved in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol have been suspended.

"This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists," Fried, whose Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees concealed-weapons licensing, said in a prepared statement.

A Fried spokesman said the department is prevented by state law from disclosing the names of people whose licenses were suspended. Of nearly 600 people charged after the Jan. 6 events, more than 50 listed their home state as Florida, according to USA Today.