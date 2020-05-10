Free PPE will be available for small businesses in Orange County starting Monday

Small businesses in Orange County that could not reopen because they needed personal protective equipment (PPE) can receive needed items for free starting Monday.

County leaders say that small businesses can apply for free PPE. One million face masks and 200,000 travel-size hand sanitizers will be distributed in kits to about 20,000 businesses at drive-thru pick-up sites. The kits for each business will include 100 free masks and 20 sanitizers.

Businesses can make these pickups starting Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those operating hours will remain the same until Friday, May 15, or until supplies run out.

MORE NEWS: Florida barbershops, salons to reopen on Monday after coronavirus shutdowns

To be eligible, small businesses can be either for-profit or not-for-profit and must be incorporated with majority operations located in Orange County. They must also employ more than three but less than 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status.

Small businesses can apply for the supplies on the county's website, www.ocfl.net/PPE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando