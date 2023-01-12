Free back-to-school immunizations event being held in Orange County: What to know

article

Orange County Schools is partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to help families get a head start on readying kids for the next school year.

The free immunization's event is to make sure students are up-to-date with their vaccines and to help with enrollment. Kids can come to the Hope Community Center at 800 South Hawthorne Ave. in Apopka and get their shots from 2 to 6 p.m. The student enrollment runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Parents or guardians must bring a valid ID and guardians should bring proof of guardianship. Students must have their most recent immunization record, as well as an original birth certificate, passport, or other government-issued ID.

The state of Florida requires students to have all of their required immunizations before school starts. This includes children entering kindergarten or the required update before a child enters 7th grade.

Eleven-year-olds are eligible for the tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis immunization also known as Tdap. This is a required shot before entering 7th grade.

Dr. Thomas Unnasch with USF Health says these vaccines are absolutely necessary to keep students and their classmates safe.

"We could see a resumption of measles, mumps, whooping cough and typhoid fever in this country which would be something that would be really unfortunate."

Language interpreters will be available to any parent or guardian needing assistance.

