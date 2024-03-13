7PM: Stream FOX 35's 'Gatorland: Inside The Swamp' special on FOX Local

article

Get ready to go beyond the fences and into the ponds with Gatorland Orlando – and get within feet of their tiniest, biggest, and unique alligators and crocodiles! FOX 35 will stream its hour-long special – Gatorland: Inside The Swamp – TONIGHT at 7 p.m. exclusively on the FOX Local TV app.

Meet Lyle, a nearly 15-foot alligator and the largest gator in Gatorland, and both of his girlfriends, three very little gators with three genetic variations that give each of them unique coloring, as well as an update on "Jawlene," the beloved wild alligator that was found without its upper jaw and rescued.

FOX 35 Executive Producer Zac Prudhomme is joined by Gatorland CEO and President Mark B. McHugh and Savannah Boan, an international alligator ambassador, to learn all about Gatorland's crocodiles, alligators, other animals, and conservation efforts through Gatorland Global.

We're showing you a side of Gatorland you’ve never seen before. Download the FOX Local app and stream the special at 7 p.m. TONIGHT.

How to download the FOX Local TV app on your Smart TV

How to watch FOX 35 Orlando on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 35 Orlando" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 35 Orlando."

How to watch FOX 35 Orlando on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 35 Orlando" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 35 Orlando."

How to watch FOX 35 Orlando on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 35 Orlando" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 35 Orlando."

How to watch FOX 35 Orlando on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 35 Orlando" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 35 Orlando."

How to watch FOX 35 Orlando on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 35 Orlando" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 35 Orlando."

More Ways To Watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4181), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1038), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 257), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.