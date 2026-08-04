Sanford dump truck driver charged in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist, police say

The Brief A bicyclist, Manuel Martinez, died Tuesday morning after being hit by a City of Sanford dump truck at the intersection of W. Airport Boulevard and MLK Jr. Boulevard. City employee Shawannia Smith, 46, was arrested after fleeing the scene and faces charges of leaving an accident involving death and violating a cyclist's right-of-way. Smith has been placed on unpaid suspension, and the City of Sanford issued a statement extending condolences to the victim's family while pledging full cooperation with police.



A bicyclist is dead after police say he was hit by a City of Sanford employee driving a dump truck, who then left the scene.

The driver, Shawannia Smith, 46, a city employee since March 2021, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was also cited for failing to yield the right-of-way to a cyclist.

What we know:

The Sanford Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Airport Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 8 a.m. Monday regarding a traffic homicide.

Police said a witness stopped to help a bicyclist, Manuel Martinez – who was hit by a dump truck traveling north on MLK. He was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.

A witness who stopped to help the victim provided police with a description of the vehicle and driver, who did not stop to render aid, police said.

City dump truck driver arrested

After officers quickly located Smith, she was charged in connection with Martinez's death.

Smith is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation without pay.

What they're saying:

In a released statement, the City of Sanford extended its deepest sympathies to Martinez's family.

"The City of Sanford is fully supporting the Sanford Police Department's ongoing investigation," a city spokesperson said. "We will continue to follow the appropriate administrative process while remaining committed to accountability, transparency, and the safety of our community."

What's next:

Investigators are seeking further information in connection with this incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.