Fox wins ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2, remaining celebrities revealed on season finale

Fox, flamingo and rottweiler took the stage for the last time during Wednesday night’s season finale of “The Masked Singer” — and one of them walked away as the winner.

With judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nick Cannon as the finale’s emcee, Fox performed Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.”

Cannon called the fox’s performance “the greatest musical performance in television history.”

Flamingo then gave her best “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, followed by rottweiler’s “Alive” by Sia.

Flamingo was the first finalist sent home, with almost all of the judges correctly guessing actress, singer and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon. Runner-up went to rottweiler, who was revealed to be “American Idol” season 5 contestant Chris Daughtry — who none of the judges guessed correctly.

Fox is pictured performing during “The Masked Singer” season finale before his unveiling. (Photo credit: FOX)

Fox walked away with season 2’s Golden Mask, revealed to be actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady.

Brady called the experience “one of the most amazing roller coasters that just kept going up.”

“I was funny as the fox, I could dance as the fox, I sang as the fox, so I was Wayne as the fox,” he said after the unmasking.

Brady said he was in “shock” about the win.

“This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest — and I host ‘Let’s Make a Deal.’ But, God, I mean, really I’m gonna take this with me forever,” Brady said on stage.

“The Masked Singer” season 3 premieres Feb. 2, 2020 after the Super Bowl on FOX.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.