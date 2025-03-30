FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Live footage from across Central Florida

Sunday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

FOX Weather Impact Day: Forecast summary

What to expect:

Residents can expect widespread storms Sunday afternoon due to an upper-level disturbance and sea breeze collision, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible minor flooding.

Storms will peak between 3-9 PM before moving offshore, with a low but nonzero tornado threat.

