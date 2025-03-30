FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Live footage from across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.
FOX Weather Impact Day: Forecast summary
What to expect:
Residents can expect widespread storms Sunday afternoon due to an upper-level disturbance and sea breeze collision, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible minor flooding.
Storms will peak between 3-9 PM before moving offshore, with a low but nonzero tornado threat.
FOX 35 Weather Cameras
Watch live:
Live footage from FOX 35's weather cameras which are set up across Central Florida.
Orlando, FLDowntown Orlando, Lake Eola
Daytona Beach, FloridaAtop Hard Rock Hotel
Port Canaveral, Florida
Orlando, FLInternational Drive
Lake Mary, FloridaFOX 35 News
Download the FOX Local app for breaking news and the latest headlines, and the FOX 35 Storm Team app for latest weather forecast, conditions, and live radar.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images