FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Isaias weakens to tropical storm as it nears Florida's east coast

Isaias is now a tropical storm as it continues to move closer to Florida's east coast, bringing along a risk for severe weather.

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY is in place for Saturday and Sunday.

In its 5 p.m. advisory on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm is moving northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

FOX 35 Meteorologist Kristin Giannas said although Isaias weakened to a tropical storm, it could regain its strength to become a hurricane again overnight at it approaches Florida's coast.

The center of Isaias is expected to make landfall at Andros Island and is expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida later on Saturday and Sunday.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect:

Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for Friday ahead of the system's arrival.

Gov. DeSantis sent a letter to President Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida.

The governor says the state is “fully prepared for this and any future storm during this hurricane season,” with stockpiles of personal protective equipment, generators, bottled water and meals ready to be distributed.

But, he urged that people have seven days of food, water, and medication on hand and said state-run coronavirus testing sites in the areas where the storm could hit would be closed.

The eye of Isaias was observed from above on the morning of July 31 by a crew aboard a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aircraft.

Isaias is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

