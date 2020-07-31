Governor DeSantis sends letter to President Trump requesting pre-landfall emergency for Florida

article

Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias.

The letter pertains to the following counties:

Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

The letter follows the executive order Gov. DeSantis issued earlier in the day on Friday, declaring a state of emergency for the following counties:

Read Governor DeSantis’ letter to President Trump

