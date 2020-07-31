Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Governor DeSantis sends letter to President Trump requesting pre-landfall emergency for Florida

Updated 25 mins ago
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias.

The letter pertains to the following counties:

Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

The letter follows the executive order Gov. DeSantis issued earlier in the day on Friday, declaring a state of emergency for the following counties: 

Read Governor DeSantis’ letter to President Trump

Read Governor DeSantis' executive order