FOX 35 Storm Alert Days: Strong storms with hail, tornadoes possible for Central Florida

Lots of weather energy will be moving into the area over the next few days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has issued FOX 35 Storm Alert Days for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The risk of strong to severe storms will be on the rise during these 3 days.

On Thursday, that risk moves south with the entire viewing area seeing a "LEVEL 1-POSSIBLE" outlook for severe storms for both the morning and afternoon hours.

"For today through Saturday, the main threats in these storms will be the damaging wind gusts of 50-60 mph, there could be some flash flooding, a low risk of a few brief isolated tornadoes, and perhaps some small hail," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Rain and storms ease up late Thursday night, only to return on Friday as a severe weather risk "LEVEL 2-LIKELY" sinks south into the northern viewing areas.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Saturday morning brings our final FOX 35 Storm Alert as a strong cold front finally barrels through the area. The line of storms should be in the Big Bend region/Gulf of Mexico around midnight Friday, then working steadily eastbound across the Florida Peninsula Saturday morning.

Behind the front, we've issued a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Sunday as we wake up in the 30s and 40s behind the front. Bottom line, we've got some big weather changes coming!

Stay prepared and with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the very latest. We're ALWAYS WATCHING, ALWAYS TRACKING our Central Florida skies!

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.