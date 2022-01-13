FOX 35 Storm Alert Day on Sunday: Strong cold front could bring storms to Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues tracking some major weather changes coming to Central Florida.

The storm track over the northern U.S. is slowly adjusting southbound and this will allow storms-a-plenty to enter the southern portion of the country.

That's why we are declaring Sunday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

While our Friday and Saturday both look great locally featuring sunshine and comfy temps, Sunday brings huge changes!

A strong cold front will be located in the western Florida Panhandle on Saturday through Saturday night and the storm prediction center has outlined that region with a "marginal" risk of severe storms. The main threat at this time appears to be strong wind gusts.

The front will continue advancing closer to the Florida Peninsula by Sunday morning and rain chances will be rising.

"There's a few factors that could limit the severe weather potential for Central Florida on Sunday. Timing of the cold front, its forward speed and how much energy can stock up in advance of the system are all being monitored," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Central Floridians should definitely count on rainfall. Coverage locally on Sunday will be in the 70%+ range. Rain continues for Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours, easing up overnight. Clearing will commence as we head into Monday.

Colder air will be funneling into the area all day Monday with very chilly conditions taking shape by Tuesday morning. Expect widespread 30s and 40s during this time, some of the coldest air coming into Florida so far this season.

