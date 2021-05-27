FOX 35, Second Harvest announces winner of FOX Super 6 Masked Singer 5 Challenge

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" has proven to be a wild ride for fans with some surprising reveals.

For the season finale, FOX Super 6 is handing out a $100,000 prize to one lucky winner. AND a Central Florida man scored $5,000! FOX 35 and Second Harvest Food Bank made the announcement on Thursday morning during Good Day Orlando!

Watch the video above to see who won!

Season 5 of "The Masked Singer" ended on a high note as the final three contestants were unmasked. The final battle between the Piglet, the Black Swan, and Chameleon turned out to be an all-star trio of serious talent.

While the Black Swan and Chameleon were contestants to be reckoned with they were no match for the vocal power of the Piglet. You can read more about Wednesday night's season finale here (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch Good Day Orlando for "The Masked Singer" Season 5 finale highlights: