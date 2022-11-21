FOX 35 schedule change: How to watch Sherri, Jennifer Hudson Show during World Cup tournament

Heads up, World Cup fans: FOX and FOX 35 will air all the U.S. Men's Team's matches throughout the tournament, as well as some of the other top matches.

For those looking to still watch their favorite shows – Sherri, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Judge Mathis, Dr. Phil, among others – those will now air on WRBW FOX 35 Plus during the tournament.

What's on FOX: FOX 35 TV Listings

2022 FIFA World Cup: How to watch 2022 World Cup in Florida

For the latest news headlines in Orlando and around Central Florida, download FOX 35 News app and visit FOX35Orlando.com. FOX 35 will air a special World Cup report at 4:30 p.m. on Monday Nov. 21, followed by FOX 35 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. FOX 35 NewsEdge will air on FOX 35 Plus at 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

FOX 35

10 a.m. | FIFA World Cup Today

11 a.m. | Netherlands at Senegal

1 p.m. | FIFA World Cup Today

2 p.m. | Wales at United States

4 p.m. | FIFA World Cup Today

FOX 35 Plus