FOX 35 Exclusive: Mother of woman killed by toddler while on Zoom call speaks out

The mother of the woman who was killed while on a Zoom call is speaking only with FOX 35 for the first time.

Investigators said Shamaya Lynn, 21, of Altamonte Springs, died from a fatal gunshot wound to the head during the conference call in August at an apartment unit on Spanish Trace Drive.

Detectives later determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured inside a child's PAW Patrol backpack on the floor.

"God only knows how much I miss my baby," said Alicia Davis, Shamaya's mother. "I don’t wish this on nobody. She had a beautiful spirit and a beautiful soul and that’s gone."

Two months after the incident, police identified the child's father, Veondre Avery, 22, as the owner of the firearm. He is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

"We don’t want another tragedy like this to happen. I don’t want another family to ever feel the pain I'm feeling," Davis said. "She was not irresponsible. She did everything she could to have food on the table, a roof on their head, clothes on their backs. She worked hard."

Her mother is trying to warn other families to lock up guns, especially around children.

"If he could pick up a gun and actually shoot it. That means another one, two, three, four-year-old can do the same thing," Davis said.

Some family members say they would like Avery to pay for his actions.

"I understand he made a mistake, but mistakes have consequences to me," said Tawanna Davis, Shamaya's aunt. "My nephews won't’ be able to get their mom back, but a statement has to be said so other people understand the severity of not properly securing your guns."

If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe page, here is the link: https://gofund.me/3a990cd0