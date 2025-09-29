FOX 35 Care Force: Honoring Brenda Whitaker, Seminole County Crossing Guard of the Year

The Brief Brenda Whitaker has received the FOX 35 Care Force Award. Whitaker was honored as the 2024 Seminole County Crossing Guard of the Year. Whitaker is a "Memaw" to all students. She protects and carries dog treats for furry friends that accompany families to school.



The FOX 35 Care Force is honoring Brenda Whitaker, the 2024 Seminole County Crossing Guard of the Year, for making a difference in the lives of the students she helps to protect.

Who is Brenda Whitaker?

What we know:

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) employs and trains all of ita crossing guards, including Whitaker.

For the past four years, Whitaker has been making thousands of kids smile on their way to and from school, while also keeping them safe.

Whitaker said she decided to take on the job after her daughter and granddaughter encouraged her to pursue it. Now, she gets to see her granddaughter every day.

In 2024, her efforts to serve the community were recognized, and she earned the title of Crossing Guard of the Year award. She said she was "honored to be selected out of all the amazing crossing guards."

Seminole County Crossing Guard Brenda Whitaker is known throughout the community.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 Reporter Amanda McKenzie visited Whitaker at her intersection near Carillon Elementary and Hagerty High School to learn more about her passion for her work.

"It’s awesome," Whitaker said. "It’s what just thrills me. This job is rewarding in that the smiles and hugs from the little ones."

Whitaker is known for her smile, her greetings and her dog treats.

"I have puppy treats, because I have some little puppies that come," she said. "I even have little puppies that are pulling people to the corner."

She has now become a "Memaw" to many kids that come to her intersection.

"Once a Memaw, always a Memaw," she said. "It keeps me smiling. I was hoping it would be that way. Maybe I’m a little surprised by the lives I have touched in the most minute way."

Seminole County Crossing Guard Brenda Whitaker keeps children safe and happy on their way to school.

What's next:

For now, Whitaker said she has no plans to retire or slow down.

"As long as the Good Lord allows me to stand upright," she said.