Four dogs rescued from Marion County house fire Monday morning

Marion County Fire Rescue crews saved four dogs from a burning home Monday morning after a structure fire broke out.

What we know:

The home is located in the 9000 block of SE 140th Place in Summerfield.

Crews were dispatched at 10:04 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported heavy smoke and flames, with animals believed to be trapped inside.

Crews arrived on scene three minutes later and found a working fire with visible black smoke.

Firefighters conducted a primary search using thermal imaging cameras and located all four dogs. Crews were able to safely remove all four of them from the home.

During firefighting operations, a section of the roof collapsed at the rear of the home, but no injuries were reported.

Crews from Belleview Station #18, Spruce Creek Station #30, and Villages Station #10 assisted in putting out the flames.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10:37 a.m. and later recovered valuable family heirlooms during the overhaul phase. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced homeowners.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

