Four dogs rescued from Marion County house fire Monday morning

Published  April 14, 2025 3:14pm EDT
Marion County
    • Marion County Fire Rescue crews saved four dogs from a burning home in Summerfield on Monday morning. 
    • The fire caused part of the roof to collapse, but no injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Marion County Fire Rescue crews saved four dogs from a burning home Monday morning after a structure fire broke out.

The home is located in the 9000 block of SE 140th Place in Summerfield.

Crews were dispatched at 10:04 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported heavy smoke and flames, with animals believed to be trapped inside. 

CREDIT: Marion County Fire Rescue

Crews arrived on scene three minutes later and found a working fire with visible black smoke. 

Firefighters conducted a primary search using thermal imaging cameras and located all four dogs. Crews were able to safely remove all four of them from the home.

CREDIT: Marion County Fire Rescue

During firefighting operations, a section of the roof collapsed at the rear of the home, but no injuries were reported.

Crews from Belleview Station #18, Spruce Creek Station #30, and Villages Station #10 assisted in putting out the flames.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10:37 a.m. and later recovered valuable family heirlooms during the overhaul phase. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced homeowners. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared with FOX 35 News by Marion County Fire Rescue.

