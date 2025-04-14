Four dogs rescued from Marion County house fire Monday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. - Marion County Fire Rescue crews saved four dogs from a burning home Monday morning after a structure fire broke out.
What we know:
The home is located in the 9000 block of SE 140th Place in Summerfield.
Crews were dispatched at 10:04 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported heavy smoke and flames, with animals believed to be trapped inside.
Crews arrived on scene three minutes later and found a working fire with visible black smoke.
Firefighters conducted a primary search using thermal imaging cameras and located all four dogs. Crews were able to safely remove all four of them from the home.
During firefighting operations, a section of the roof collapsed at the rear of the home, but no injuries were reported.
Crews from Belleview Station #18, Spruce Creek Station #30, and Villages Station #10 assisted in putting out the flames.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10:37 a.m. and later recovered valuable family heirlooms during the overhaul phase. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced homeowners.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
