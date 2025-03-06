4 arrested during Flagler County drug bust, neglected child rescued, abused dogs saved

The Brief Detectives in Bunnell, Florida, arrested four individuals during a drug bust, uncovering methamphetamine, firearms, and a neglected child living in deplorable conditions. Authorities also rescued two abused dogs, leading to multiple charges including child neglect, animal cruelty, and drug possession.



The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from the Flagler and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams, executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 5000 block of Nutwood Avenue in Bunnell, leading to the arrest of four individuals.

What we know:

Detectives conducted the search after an undercover operation and discovered methamphetamine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms across four RVs and a modular home on the property.

Child and two dogs living in neglectful conditions

Inside one RV, authorities found a child and two dogs living in neglectful conditions. Both dogs appeared emaciated and suffered from untreated skin infections, causing severe fur loss. The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child, while Flagler Animal Services took the dogs.

David Price | Clara Sands-Benefield

David Price, 38, and Clara Sands-Benefield, 30, who resided in the RV with the child and dogs, were arrested and charged with child neglect and animal cruelty. Price also faced charges of possession of marijuana (20 grams or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on bonds of $4,000 and $3,000.

Margaret Rush, 55, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also booked at the detention facility and later released.

Howard Crouch, 53, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody on a $3,500 bond.

Howard Crouch | Margaret Rush

Following the arrests, Sheriff Rick Staly posted a sign at the property reading, "This Drug House Closed For Business."

"This is another example of poison peddlers and criminals victimizing children and animals," Staly said in a statement. "I’m proud of our team for shutting this operation down."

