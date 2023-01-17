Fort Pierce, Florida shooting: Woman dies in possible gang-related gunfire at MLK Day event, deputies say

A 30-year-old woman has died after she and seven others were shot during a car show and Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday night in Fort Pierce, Florida, deputies announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The St. Lucie mother, who has not been publicly identified, was attending the event with her 6-year-old daughter when gunfire broke out at Ilous Ellis Park around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Law enforcement said four people were also hurt while running away from the scene.

Deputy Chief Brian Hester of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said there's evidence to support that "this shooting was the result of a dispute between two rival Fort Pierce gangs." "Now, what was a shooting investigation, has turned into a murder investigation," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara added.

More than 50 shell casings from three different caliber weapons were found at the scene, investigators said. At this time, the sheriff's office has not released any information about the suspects.

Hester said they have every available resource assigned to the investigation and vowed to arrest anyone who may try to help the suspects elude law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 772-462-3230.