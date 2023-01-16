8 shot, 1 critical at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to a shooting incident with multiple injuries that occurred at Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday.

Eight people were injured, one critically, in the shooting that happened near Ave. M and 13th Street around 5:30 p.m. There was a car show and MLK Day event being held at the park where up to a thousand people were in attendance.

"There was a disagreement of some sort, between two parties, and unfortunately they chose to resolve that with guns," said Brian Hester, chief deputy for the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Hester said the sheriff's office had two deputies who were present at the park at the time of the shooting. "They immediately ran towards the gunfire," Hester said. "They never had any sight of a suspect."

As the shots rang out, the deputies said people were running in all directions. "Our deputies started to render aid to multiple people. There were people in the crowd that were rendering aid as well. Then there were some people that were loading up people in cars and taking them to the hospital," Hester added.

Four others were injured while attempting to flee the area or take cover.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene and through witness interviews, the sheriff's office believes there is more than one shooter.

"We're following up on several leads. We've gotten some tips from the community at this point and from people that were here," said Hester, adding that some 35 to 40 staff members with the sheriff's office were canvassing the area gathering more information.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).