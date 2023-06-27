Fort Myers police identify 5 Florida teens found dead in submerged vehicle

The Fort Myers Police Department has named the five Florida teenagers who died after their vehicle left the roadway and ended up submerged in a retention pond over the weekend.

All five – two males and three females – were 18 or 19 years old, police said. Four of them worked together at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Fort Myers, which is less than a mile from where their vehicle was found.

The teens were identified as Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; Breanna Coleman, 18; and Jesus Salinas, 18.

Police have not said what happened or caused the crash. They're asking anyone with information on what possibly happened before or after the crash to contact them or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

"Although we are your Fort Myers Police Department, at the end of the day we are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, and our hearts are heavy for these 5 families," police said.

"We are actively working to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide updates as they become available."

Texas Roadhouse confirmed four of the teens worked at its restaurant in Fort Myers.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of four of our Roadies. Our team is grieving alongside their families and friends. We appreciate the support of our Ft. Myers community during this difficult time," the restaurant said in a statement on its Facebook page.