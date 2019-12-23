Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopens after having to close due to severe rain, flash flooding

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is back open after having to shut down early Monday morning due to severe rain and flash flooding.

The airport first sent out this tweet:

The closure caused a massive back-up of travelers trying to get to the airport, as well as passengers waiting to get on their flights.

More than 100 flight delays plagued travelers on the morning before Christmas Eve after overnight heavy rains caused flooding.

Airport officials told passengers to check with their airline for their flight status.