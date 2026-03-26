Former Volusia County employee accused of stalking ex-girlfriend with AirTag: Deputies

The Brief Volusia County deputies arrested James Kleeman, a former part-time prisoner transport employee, after he was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend using AirTags hidden in her and her daughter's vehicles. The victim reported that Kleeman frequently appeared at her location after their three-year relationship ended. Kleeman admitted to placing the AirTags, but denied following the victim, deputies said.



A part-time prisoner transport employee is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend after an AirTag was found inside her vehicle, deputies say.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office arrested James Kleeman, 65, – a former part-time prisoner transport with the sheriff's office – after his ex-girlfriend reported Airtags being found in her and her daughter's vehicles. He's facing multiple charges, including stalking and unlawful installation of a tracking device.

What we know:

The woman told deputies she first noticed the AirTags in February 2025.

Kleeman was arrested on Wednesday night, March 25, after his girlfriend gave a statement in DeLand to deputies and Kleeman's vehicle pulled up in her parking lot behind her vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The woman told deputies she was in a relationship with Kleeman for three years before discovering the AirTags in her car and her daughter's car last year. She saw Ring video of Kleeman crawling under her daughter's car, she told deputies. The woman said she received an AirTag alert and found the device under her breakpad.

After their breakup, Kleeman would show up at her location multiple times, the woman alleged – telling deputies she received multiple AirTag alerts over the years.

Kleeman – who was employed with the sheriff's office in November 2012 – was suspended without pay on the day of his arrest and was terminated a day later.

Deputies found AirTags in both the woman and her daughter's vehicles, the report said.

Kleeman admitted to placing the AirTags, but denied following his ex.

He's being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.