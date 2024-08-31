Ex-Florida WR Ricky Pearsall shot in San Francisco, mayor says

Former University of Florida wide receiver and current San Francisco 49er Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco on Saturday, according to Mayor London Breed.

It happened in the Union Square area during an attempted robbery, according to the mayor.

San Francisco Police officers said a fight occurred during an attempted robbery and that both the suspect and victim were injured.

The mayor said the San Francisco Police Department arrived on scene immediately and arrested a suspect.

Pearsall's condition is not yet known.

Pearsall was drafted with the 31st overall pick by the 49ers in the 2024 NFL Draft.