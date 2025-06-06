Former Sumter County superintendent accused of years of misconduct, falsifying student data

The Brief The former superintendent and assistant superintendent of Sumter County Schools are facing serious allegations of misconduct following the release of a report by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG). The report lists allegations of student data by establishing so-called "shell schools" at various campuses across the county dating back to 2016. Sumter County Schools officials said they will cooperate fully with any additional inquiries from the Florida Department of Education.



The former superintendent and assistant superintendent of Sumter County Schools are facing serious allegations of misconduct following the release of a report by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

The report lists allegations of student data by establishing so-called "shell schools" at various campuses across the county dating back to 2016.

Here's what we know about the report.

What happened?

What we know:

The OIG has released a report substantiating serious allegations of misconduct under the former leadership of Sumter County Schools.

Sumter County School officials say the report confirms that the former Superintendent of Schools, Richard A. Shirley, and former Assistant Superintendent, Deborah Moffitt, engaged in systemic falsification of student data by establishing so-called "shell schools" at various campuses across the county dating back to 2016.

Additionally, they said the investigation found that students were withdrawn from their zoned schools and enrolled — without their knowledge or parental consent — in a district-run virtual school under a separate school code.

What's next:

Sumter County Schools officials said they will cooperate fully with any additional inquiries from the Florida Department of Education.

They said they have already begun reviewing all related practices district-wide.

Before the findings were released, current Superintendent Logan Brown said the school district had begun "implementing strict oversight protocols and internal accountability measures to ensure that all student reporting practices reflect the highest ethical standards moving forward."

Brown said the school district will also be fully reviewing enrollment and reporting procedures to guarantee that "families are always fully informed and empowered in decisions affecting their child’s education."

‘Deprived of transparency and choice’

What they're saying:

"This deliberate manipulation removed low-performing students from school grade calculations in an attempt to artificially inflate performance metrics," school district officials said. "This misrepresentation not only violated the public trust but also deprived students and families of the transparency and choice they rightfully deserve."

Brown said the district is committed to transparency, reform and putting students first — always.

"This conduct was deceptive, unethical and completely unacceptable," Brown said. "It is a betrayal of public trust and a gross disservice to the students, families and educators of Sumter County. We are not in the business of gaming the system — we are in the business of educating children, honestly and equitably."

Since taking office in November, Brown said he has made it his mission to rebuild trust within the school district.

"I want the public to know this will never happen again under my watch," he said. "Transparency is not optional — it is the foundation of effective leadership. Every child in Sumter County deserves an education system that puts their learning and their future first, not one that treats them as data points to be manipulated. … I remain committed to restoring the community’s confidence in Sumter County Schools, and I will not shy away from the hard work that must be done to earn and keep your trust."

