Former Seminole High School football standout starting as UCF quarterback this weekend

Former Seminole High School football standout, Timmy McClain will start at quarterback this Saturday as UCF hosts Villanova.

The Seminole community will be cheering him on.



"People just need to be ready for a show," Seminole head coach Karl Calhoun said.



McClain certainly put on a show during his four years at Seminole.



He was one of the top quarterbacks in the state, and capped his prep career with a state championship win in 2020.



Now he’ll get a chance to shine with his hometown team on Saturday.



"I think everyone’s excited for him. I think definitely going to have a lot of Sanford people and Knight Nation on this weekend to see him start," Calhoun said. "It’s a pebble to our community to have a guy in the starting quarterback position."



McClain is taking over for John Rhys Plumlee, after the fifth-year senior quarterback got hurt during the Boise State game last Saturday.



Gus Malzahn says Plumlee will miss the next few weeks, as he recovers from his leg injury.



"It’s a great opportunity for Timmy…we’re confident that he’ll play well. He’s confident that he’ll play well too," Malzahn said.



McClain had multiple scholarship offers coming out of high school.



He signed with South Florida and started his freshman year, before ultimately transferring to UCF in August of 2022.



But he was forced to sit out the entire season because of NCAA transfer rules.



Through the ups and the downs, McClains Seminole family is happy he’s finally getting his chance.



"Obviously them going to the Big 12 was a big deal. So Timmy will be the first starting quarterback in a Power Five game when they do play in the conference. I think everyone’s excited," Calhoun said.



McClain did get some playing time during UCF’s game against Kent State a couple of weeks ago.

But this will be his first time starting since 2021.