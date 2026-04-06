Florida school bus driver fired after train crash with 30 passengers onboard

The Brief A Sumter County School District bus driver was fired after driving over train tracks with a train approaching. The bus was carrying 29 students and one bus aide along with the driver. Though no injuries were reported, Sumter County Superintendent Logan Brown said the trust parents place in the district to transport students was jeopardized.



A school bus driver involved in a bus vs. train crash in Sumter County, in which multiple students were onboard, has been fired.

The driver – who reportedly worked with the Sumter County School District for 10 years – was terminated for "jeopardizing trust" after 30 people on board were nearly harmed in the crash last week, the district announced on April 6.

"The trust that our families place in us to transport their children safely is something we take extremely seriously," Sumter County Superintendent Logan Brown said. "Anyone who jeopardizes that trust will not work in the Sumter County School District."

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, April 2, a train traveling at the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Market Street in Bushnell clipped the back of a Sumter County School District bus.

Though no injuries were reported, in a statement to the public, posted on social media on April 6, Sumter County Superintendent Logan Brown said the bus driver involved in the crash was fired following an investigation.

No one was hurt in the crash.

"I want to reiterate just how fortunate we are," Brown said. "When you look at the totality of this situation, we truly averted what could have been a catastrophic event."

What we don't know:

It's not known which students within the Sumter County School District were affected.

Brown thanked administrators from South Sumter Middle School and South Sumter High School for responding to the scene and assisting with safely releasing students to their parents.

Who was the driver involved?

Though the school district did not identify the driver involved, the district said the crash involved bus 2517.

The driver – who's been employed by the district since 2015 – approached the railroad crossing with 29 students and one bus aide on board. During this time, another vehicle – on the opposite side of the tracks – was attempting to make a left-hand turn, Brown said.

The vehicle moved forward, then stopped again, "creating uncertainty in the path ahead," the superintendent said.

The bus driver drove across the tracks as the train was approaching. The front left corner of the train hit the back left corner of the bus, Brown said.

It was a matter of six inches, he said.

"It could have been an extremely catastrophic situation," Brown said.

‘No reported injuries’

Though Brown said there were no injuries from the crash, he explained that many students were shaken and upset.

Brown said he spoke with the train conductor, who reported seeing the bus on the tracks and sounded his horn continuously as he approached the crossing and attempted to brake.

"Based on everything we know, he (the train conductor) did everything he was supposed to do, and in my view, he's a hero in this situation," Brown said.

Where did the crash take place?

The crash took place at the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Market Street in Bushnell.

The railroad tracks are located in a residential area and are marked by crossing arms on each side of the road, a stop sign and a "Do not stop on tracks" sign posted, Google Maps shows.

‘Not safe for student transportation’

What's next:

Of the five railroad crossings in Bushnell, this crossing at East Central Avenue does not have red lights, the superintendent said. The crossing provides limited space for a bus once the crossing has occurred, Brown said.

Following the crash, the district determined the crossing is no longer safe for student transportation – resulting in future bus routes eliminating the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Market Street.

"We have also learned valuable lessons from this incident and are actively reviewing additional safety measures to ensure that something like this does not happen again," Brown said.