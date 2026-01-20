Former principal accused of hosting underage party may avoid jail time

The Brief The Cocoa Beach principal accused of hosting a massive house party for underage students may not face any jail time. Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan was arrested last January, and the case could be coming to an end. Police say there were more than 100 kids at her home drinking. One passed out on the front lawn. Another got a DUI.



A former Cocoa Beach elementary school principal accused of hosting a large underage drinking party at her home may avoid jail time as her criminal case nears a resolution, prosecutors said.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the former principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, was arrested in January 2025 after police said more than 100 teenagers attended a party at her Country Club Road home.

The backstory:

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said officers responded to a residence for a reported party involving dozens of juveniles. The owner of the home on Country Club Rd. has been identified as Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, who’s now the former principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan leaves court on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

During the investigation, officers said they found a "heavily intoxicated" child on the front lawn suffering from a medical emergency. Brevard County Fire Rescue EMS (BCFR) was called to treat the child. During the incident, Hill-Brodigan reportedly turned off the home’s exterior lights, hindering EMS efforts.

Police described the event as a "white lie party," with attendees aged 13–17 years old in attendance at the party.

Hill-Brodigan was arrested and is facing several charges including: child neglect without great bodily harm, open house party and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

What happened in court

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan appeared in a Viera courtroom on Tuesday for only a few minutes. The judge spoke with the defense and state before ending the hearing and rescheduling it for Feb. 2.

The judge wants victims to be able to give impact statements and share their story if they want before any sentencing goes through, which is what prompted the delay.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan left the courtroom with her attorneys and said nothing about what happened the night of the party or if she had anything to say to former students or parents about the incident.

The case is unprecedented, and something longtime prosecutors had never seen before involving educators.

"It’s not common. It’s not common. This is not a common situation. I will say I’ve been doing this for many, many years, and this is the first time I’ve ever had a case such as this. You know, we’ve always heard of open house parties here and there, but this is one that got clearly out of control," said prosecutor Julia Lynch.

The possible punishment

The state would not publicly state the terms of the deal they’re offering but did say the principal wouldn’t serve jail time if she accepts.

The prosecutor would not say whether they are removing the felony charge of child neglect in the deal.

Probation is on the table, according to prosecutor Julia Lynch.

What's next:

The sentencing has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 at 1:15 p.m.