Teen charged with murder after intentionally running over another teen, leading to death: Sheriff's office

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager intentionally ran over another teen who later died from an incident that was first investigated as a hit-and-run crash last year.

The incident happened in the Oak Ridge neighborhood in November.

What we know:

Deputies initially responded to a call reporting a hit-and-run crash along Wakulla Way on Nov. 20. The neighborhood is located near the intersection of W. Oak Ridge Rd. and John Young Parkway.

Deputies said they found Mikhail Cuba, 17, in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Cuba died from his injuries three days later.

The Florida Highway Patrol first led the investigation but later transferred the case to the sheriff’s office homicide unit after surveillance footage indicated Cuba was intentionally struck, investigators said.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging Elijah Richard Emmans, 17, with first-degree murder. Emmans was taken into custody Friday afternoon and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center, the sheriff’s office said.