World Cup 2026: Former Orlando City SC defender Alex Freeman named to USMNT roster

The Brief Former Orlando City defender Alex Freeman was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. Freeman is the first Orlando City player to rise from the academy through MLS NEXT Pro and MLS to the World Cup. The U.S. opens tournament play against Paraguay on June 12.



Former Orlando City SC defender Alex Freeman was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first player in club history to progress from the academy through MLS NEXT Pro and MLS before reaching the World Cup stage.

Freeman, a son of former Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman, is the roster’s youngest player at 21.

The backstory:

In January, Orlando City transferred Freeman to the Spanish La Liga club Villarreal CF for reportedly a near-$7 million transfer fee.

Freeman was out of contract after the 2026 MLS season, which made him eligible to sign a pre-contract with another team during the summer and potentially depart the Lions on a free transfer.

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Freeman made 42 appearances for Orlando City across all competitions, recording six goals and seven assists, according to the club.

The right back earned MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI honors in 2025 and became the first Orlando City player to win MLS Young Player of the Year.

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A product of the Orlando City Academy, Freeman debuted for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2025 and has made 13 appearances, including a two-goal performance in a 5-1 friendly win over Uruguay on Nov. 18.

Full USMNT roster

Dig deeper:

Only eight Major League Soccer players were named to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, the fewest since 2010, and none are attacking players. Five rostered players compete in England, while Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 each contributed three players. Italy’s Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie each have two representatives, with one player apiece from clubs in Mexico, Scotland and Spain.

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago), Matt Freese (New York City), Matt Turner (New England)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 26: Alex Freeman, player of United States, poses with his jersey during the United States World Cup roster reveal on May 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/USSF/Getty Images)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Marseille), Haji Wright (Coventry), Alejandro Zendejas (América)

What's next:

The United States opens Group D play against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California, before facing Australia in Seattle and Turkey on June 26 back in Inglewood.