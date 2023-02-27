Former NFL player Zac Stacy sentenced to 6 months in jail after attacking ex

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail with probation stemming from a domestic incident over two years ago.

Stacy was arrested in 2021 after the mother of his child, Kristin Evans, showed detectives a video of him attacking her at her Central Florida home, authorities said. Security video from inside the home showed Stacy strike Evans multiple times before he threw her into a television set and onto the floor, police said.

Stacy, 31, entered a plea deal in the domestic violence case earlier this month in exchange for some charges being dropped.

Evans asked the court to only sentence Stacy to probation. However, the state asked for a year in jail. The judge, calling the video evidence shocking, split the difference landing on six months in jail, and two years probation, along with counseling and other programs.

Both sides watched again as a video of the incident was played for the court. Evans had to describe what happened, how she was hurt, and how she had been impacted by the attack. Since then, Stacy and Evans have started to share custody of their son. Evans said after a rocky start, things are working out now, and she doesn’t think jail would help that.

The court also heard directly from Stacy. The judge allowed him to address Evans directly, apologizing for what he did.

"Chris. I'm very sorry for my actions. I'm very sorry for what happened, and how I hurt you," he said. "I just wasn't mentally or emotionally healthy, and there is absolutely no justification for what I did, no excuses for my actions toward you. I never meant to hurt you, and even with the progression we made towards co-parenting, I hope deep down you can forgive me for what I've caused and done to you."

Stacy was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played two seasons there followed by one season with the New York Jets.