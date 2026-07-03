Lightning strike sparks house fire; off-duty sergeant rescues woman, 2 dogs

The Brief A Leesburg police sergeant rescued a woman and her two dogs after spotting a lightning-sparked house fire in Yalaha. The homeowner was unaware the roof was on fire until the off-duty officer alerted her. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing further damage.



An off-duty Leesburg police sergeant rescued a homeowner and her two dogs after spotting flames coming from the roof of a Yalaha home that had been struck by lightning, authorities said.

Sgt. Alexander Nell was driving home Monday on County Road 48 after his shift when he noticed smoke rising from the area.

‘She had no idea that her house was on fire’

What they're saying:

The fire left charred shingles and a hole burned through the roof, officials said.

"I looked over past my passenger side and there appeared to be flames coming somewhere within the tree line beside a house," Nell said. "I did end up locating a house, in fact, that the roof was on fire."

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Nell stopped and rushed to the home, where he began trying to alert anyone inside.

"I started banging on the sides of the house and calling out to anybody," he said.

The homeowner was found at the back of the house and was unaware the home was burning.

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"She had no idea that her house was on fire," Nell said. "She seemed a little surprised at the fact of it."

Nell helped the woman and her two dogs escape safely before firefighters arrived.

"I was able to help her secure her two dogs, some of her personal items," he said. "We were able to move her vehicle from her attached garage too."

Firefighters arrived shortly afterward and quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing additional damage to the home.

Nell said the homeowner was grateful he noticed the fire and stopped to help.