Former Kissimmee police officer accused of soliciting minor for sex

A former Kissimmee police officer was arrested after he allegedly solicited pornographic images from a minor he met while on a call for service, deputies said.

Police learned that Dariel Javier Quiles-Davila, 25, met with the minor in October 2023 during a call for service when he was employed with the Kissimmee Police Department.

Since then, detectives said they discovered that Quiles-Davila had pornographic photos of the minor in his social media accounts as well as evidence of payments and sexual conversations with the minor.

Quiles-Davila was charged with eight counts of possession of photos of a sexual performance by a child, one count of solicitation of a minor for unlawful sexual conduct, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.