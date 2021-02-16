Former judge accused of molestation won't face charges

No charges will be filed against a judge accused of child molestation.

A girl accused former Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Alan Apte of touching her inappropriately over her clothes.

An investigation was launched into the allegations followed by an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in October that reassigned the case to R.J. Larizza, State Attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida after State Attorney Aramis Ayala recused herself.

Investigators said they found some inconsistencies with the girl's story and prosecutors said they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Apte was guilty.

Apte served on the Ninth Judicial Circuit bench for nearly two decades but was defeated in the August 2020 primary by Christy Collins.