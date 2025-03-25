Former Holly Hill Police Chief, Captain accused of workplace misconduct in federal lawsuit

The Brief A former Holly Hill Police Department employee has filed a federal lawsuit accusing ex-Chief Jeffrey Miller and Captain Christopher Yates of fostering a toxic workplace with sexual harassment and misconduct. The lawsuit alleges they ignored complaints and attempts to pay for sexual favors while on duty. No criminal charges have been filed, but the case is moving through civil court.



A former Holly Hill Police Department employee has filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing ex-Chief Jeffrey Miller and Captain Christopher Yates of fostering a toxic workplace with sexual harassment and misconduct.

Lawsuit claims department fostered a ‘boys club’

What we know:

A former employee of the Holly Hill Police Department has filed a civil lawsuit against former Chief Jeffrey Miller and Captain c, alleging a toxic workplace culture that included sexual misconduct, harassment, and negligence.

The lawsuit claims that the department fostered a "boys club" environment where inappropriate behavior was tolerated. Specific allegations include unwanted physical contact, sexually explicit requests, and even attempts to pay for sexual favors while on duty.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida Orlando Division. Read it below or at this link (PDF).

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how widespread the alleged misconduct was within the department or whether other officers may come forward with similar claims.

No criminal charges have been filed against Miller or Yates, and it is unknown whether further investigations might lead to legal action beyond the civil suit. The city has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, and the extent of potential settlements or consequences remains uncertain.

The backstory:

Concerns about misconduct within the Holly Hill Police Department appear to have been raised for years. Former Sergeant Robert Milne told FOX 35 News that he reported inappropriate behavior to human resources but felt his concerns were ignored. An officer’s complaint to HR described Miller as a "sexual deviant" with multiple harassment accusations against him. Despite these warnings, no action was taken until the lawsuit surfaced.

Miller resigned in March 2024. Yates was placed on leave around the same time but later resigned.

Holly Hill Police Chief Byron Williams stepped into his role in July, inheriting a department under scrutiny. With a focus on accountability and innovation in his first six months, Williams said he was committed to driving positive change for both the department and the community it serves. Under Williams’ leadership, the department has introduced several initiatives, including a new K-9 program, a drone program, and a burglar box program, with more projects in the pipeline.

What they're saying:

Robert Milne, a former Holly Hill Police sergeant, said previously, "I had gone to human resources a couple of times, and I had reported a few of the incidents. I was kind of hoping that it would make an impact back then, and it more or less fell on deaf ears."

Timeline:

The lawsuit was recently filed, though the allegations date back to Miller’s tenure as chief. Both Miller and Yates are no longer with the department. The case will now proceed through the civil court system, and further developments will depend on legal proceedings and any potential settlements.

Read the Lawsuit:

