Former Florida karate studio owner arrested for sexual activity with teen, deputies say

The Brief The former owner of an Orange City karate studio has been arrested on charges related to sexual activity with a 17-year-old student, deputies say. Authorities said the man is being charged by two separate agencies, with the alleged crimes including unlawful sexual activity with a minor and sexual battery of a minor by a person in a position of authority. Records show 55-year-old Jason Mummaw is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.



The former owner of an Orange City karate studio has been arrested on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a 17-year-old student, deputies say.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 55-year-old Jason Mummaw on Thursday at his Deltona home.

Records show Mummaw is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Former co-owner of Orange City karate studio arrested

What we know:

Deputies said the alleged crimes first began in 2022 at both the All-American Karate in Orange City and at Mummaw’s home.

The incidents were initially reported to police in DeLand and Orange City in December 2023, officials said. The sheriff's office said they were later notified of the case and launched an investigation due to the allegation of an incident in their jurisdiction in Deltona.

Records show 55-year-old Jason Mummaw is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they obtained an arrest warrant for Mummaw on Thursday, and members of the Deltona Crime Suppression Team went to his home to take him into custody.

Mummaw is being charged by both the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Orange City Police Department. Authorities said he is being charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and sexual battery of a minor by a person in a position of authority.

Officials said Mummaw is no longer a co-owner of the karate studio.

What you can do:

Deputies said no additional victims have been identified at this time.

However, they are asking anyone who has information about any other potential cases to email MBartzer@volusiasheriff.gov or call (386) 254-1537.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: