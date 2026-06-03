Former Alabama president Stuart Bell meets with UF community as presidential search nears conclusion

The Brief Former University of Alabama President Stuart Bell met with students, faculty and staff as the sole finalist for the University of Florida presidency. His candidacy follows last year's failed effort to hire Santa Ono, whose selection was rejected by state university leaders. Supporters cite Bell's academic leadership experience, while critics question the influence of politics on Florida's university searches.



After a two-year search marked by political controversy and an unsuccessful attempt to hire another candidate, the University of Florida is moving closer to selecting its next president.

Stuart Bell, the former president of the University of Alabama, met with students, faculty and staff Wednesday as he seeks to become the next leader of Florida’s flagship university.

What we know:

Bell is the sole finalist for the University of Florida presidency and participated in three public forums on the Gainesville campus Wednesday. He is also scheduled to interview with the UF Board of Trustees on June 10.

Bell served as president of the University of Alabama for a decade and previously held leadership positions at Louisiana State University and the University of Kansas. He holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering.

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Faculty members who attended the forums highlighted Bell’s academic credentials and administrative experience. Amanda Phalin, a professor at UF’s Warrington College of Business and former Board of Governors member, said Bell brings both scholarly and leadership qualifications to the role.

The backstory:

The search follows a turbulent period for UF after state university system leaders last year rejected the university’s preferred candidate, Santa Ono, then president of the University of Michigan.

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Although UF trustees unanimously selected Ono, the Florida Board of Governors voted 10-6 against confirming him after extensive questioning about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and other issues that became flashpoints in Florida’s higher education debate.

The rejection underscored the growing role state politics has played in university leadership decisions across Florida.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Bell will navigate ongoing tensions between university governance, faculty concerns and political leaders in Tallahassee if he becomes president.

Questions also remain about how much influence Gov. Ron DeSantis and state university system leaders will exert over UF's future direction and whether Bell's leadership style will differ from other recent university presidents selected during the current political climate.

Additionally, because Florida law shields most presidential search records from public disclosure until finalists are announced, the broader pool of candidates considered for the position remains unknown.

What they're saying:

Supporters point to Bell’s academic and administrative experience as evidence he is qualified to lead one of the nation’s largest public universities.

"Faculty are interested in a president who has academic bona fides, which Dr. Bell certainly does, and who also has experience running a large and complex organization, which Dr. Bell also does," said Amanda Phalin.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also publicly endorsed Bell after he was named the sole finalist.

"Dr. Bell did much to elevate the University of Alabama when he was the president in Tuscaloosa and I have no doubt that he will help UF reach new heights during his tenure in Gainesville," DeSantis wrote on X.

Critics, however, remain skeptical about the broader search process and the influence of state politics on university leadership.

"We're seeing academics who have absolutely no problem bending their will to partisan lawmakers who want to wreak havoc on our university system," said Robert Cassanello, president of the United Faculty of Florida.

Cassanello also criticized Florida's presidential search law.

"When the state legislature put presidential searches in the dark, it created this corrupt system for hiring at our universities," he said.