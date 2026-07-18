Former NFL player arrested for arson at West Melbourne business, officials say

The Brief Hawkins unlawfully entered the secured property, took gasoline from an unlocked work vehicle, and intentionally set fire to three company pickup trucks. He is currently being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.



Former NFL player and former Brevard County High School football standout Javian A’Trell Hawkins has been arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to his former employer's property.

The West Melbourne Police Department took Hawkins into custody on July 16, 2026, following an investigation into an early morning fire on July 15 at Tropic Care of Florida. Hawkins had recently been terminated from the business.

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According to investigators, Hawkins unlawfully entered the secured property, took gasoline from an unlocked work vehicle, and intentionally set fire to three company pickup trucks. The flames engulfed the trucks and spread to the exterior of the commercial building before being extinguished by Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Detectives identified Hawkins through surveillance footage, witness interviews, and physical evidence, aided by an accelerant detection K-9.

He is currently being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail on charges including Armed Burglary, Arson of a Structure or Business, three counts of Arson, and felony Criminal Mischief.