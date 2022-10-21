Forest High School on lockdown after gun found in restroom, officials say

Forest High School is on lockdown on Friday after school officials say a firearm was found in a restroom.

Law enforcement is sweeping the entire campus as a precaution and once finished, they say school should resume normal schedules.

MORE NEWS: Central Florida student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says

The school district is asking parents to "please do not respond to pick up your child. School officials and the Marion County Sheriff's Office will notify parents once everything is clear."

Check back for updates.