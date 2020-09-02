Forecasters tracking 2 tropical storms, 2 other systems in the Atlantic

article

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking four systems in the Atlantic as hurricane season continues to be active.

The NHC says Tropical Storm Nana is likely to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday or early Thursday.

Nana is located about 145 miles east northeast of Isla Roatan, Honduras packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras today and likely be approaching the coast of Belize tonight and early Thursday," the NHC said. "Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected, and Nana is forecast to become a hurricane later today or tonight before it reaches the coast of Belize."

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Advertisement

The coast of Belize from Belize City southward to the Belize-Guatemala border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The coast of Belize north of Belize city to the Belize-Mexico border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal

The coast of Belize north of Belize city to the Belize-Mexico border

Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala border

Isla Roatan and the Bay Islands of Honduras

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Omar is located 315 miles north northwest of Bermuda.

"Little change in strength is expected through tonight. Weakening should begin by Thursday, with Omar likely to become a remnant low by Thursday night."

Forecasters are also watching an area of low pressure located about midway between the Windward Islands and west Africa remain disorganized.

"Some development of this system, however, is possible this week as it meanders over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean."

The NHC gives the system a 30-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Then there's a tropical wave that has emerged off the coast of Africa. The wave is expected to merge with a disturbance centered a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands in the next day or so.

"Gradual development of this system is then possible, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend while it moves westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean," the NHC said, giving it a 60-percent chance of developing.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

Be sure you have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded and ready for hurricane season.