Forecasters increase prediction for number of hurricanes in 2021 season

Be prepared, Florida: we’re in for even more named storms than originally predicted, according to forecasters at Colorado State University.

Back in April, the team at Colorado State predicted 17 named storms and 8 hurricanes during the 2021 season. On Thursday, they revised their forecast, increasing it to 20 named storms and 9 hurricanes. Five named storms have already formed.

CSU Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach says the reason for the increase in activity seems to point to three main factors:

Very robust West African monsoon so far. "Stronger easterly waves and more conducive upper-level winds for hurricanes in the tropical Atlantic are typically associated with active monsoon." The odds of El Nino this summer/fall are extremely low. "El Nino typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity." The Atlantic Ocean remains warmer than normal

Forecasters consider this season to be above average.

RELATED: These locations named most at risk for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Out of the five named storms that have formed so far, only one has strengthened into a hurricane. Hurricane Elsa formed in the Atlantic but weakened to a tropical storm before making landfall in Florida, causing minimal damage.

The next name on the list is Fred.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Last year, the Atlantic hurricane season put up a record 30 named storms --- requiring the use of the auxiliary Greek alphabet for the second time ever.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Make sure you have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded and ready to receive daily forecasts and to be the first to know when severe weather is coming to your area.