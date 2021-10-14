Footage shows William Shatner and fellow Blue Origin crew in space

Blue Origin has released footage showing the oldest human to travel to space, 90-year-old William Shatner, and his fellow crew members on their trip into orbit.

The crew was made up of Star Trek star Shatner, Audrey Powers, a Blue Origin vice president; Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of Planet Labs; and Glen de Vries, a chief executive and co-founder of Medidata Solutions.

In the footage, Shatner is heard saying, "No description can equal this. Weightlessness."

Shatner rang a bell before he and three others launched into space on Wednesday.

Boarding the Blue Origin rocket, company founder Jeff Bezos secured them in the capsule. After a short delay, the rocket launched, and the 90-year-old Shatner -- perhaps best known as Star Trek's Capt. James T. Kirk -- became the oldest person to reach space, or as he might put it: The Final Frontier.

The New Shepard rocket cleared the Karman Line, the 62 mile-high altitude that marks the edge of space.

The launch lasted about 11 minutes, and the crew experienced about three minutes of weightlessness, before the rocket and the capsule both landed back in the Texas desert. Stepping from the capsule, a visibly moved Shatner talked with Bezos about the voyage.

"What you have given me," Shatner said, "is the most profound experience I can imagine. I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened. It's extraordinary, extraordinary!"