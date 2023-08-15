Food distribution continues despite fire destroying Altamonte Springs church's pantry

An Altamonte Springs church plans to continue its daily food distribution despite a fire destroying its food pantry.

"We'll still be out here handing out food, and that's not going to stop us," Deacon James Rolle said.

The Seminole County Fire Department says a window AC unit at The Apostolic Church of Jesus Fellowship Ministries caught on fire shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The flames spread throughout the food pantry, destroying fresh food and multiple refrigerators.

"We're not worried about it because this community is resilient," Rolle said.

On Tuesday, Rolle said he's received multiple calls from people throughout Seminole County wanting to help to make sure the selfless work they do goes uninterrupted. The pantry has served thousands of families for more than four decades.

"I had people call in all day, 'What can I do? When you get ready to do demolition, I'm here for you,'" he recalled.

Right now, Rolle says getting a refrigerated truck will go a long way as they no longer have somewhere to store the food they give out each day.

"We never asked for nothing. But at the same time, we're giving, and we may get to a point where we may need our brothers' and sisters' help, so we can open those doors back up," he said.

On Tuesday alone, Rolle says they distributed food to more than 200 families, even while dealing with the aftermath of the fire. If you'd like to help or make a donation of any kind, Rolle says you can contact him directly at 407-701-9212.