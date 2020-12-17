Floridians swap snow for sand with wintry beach creations

Floridians embraced the holiday season with a tropical twist by creating “sand snowmen” on a beach in Navarre on December 13.

Janie Driscoll said this footage shows sand snowmen that were created during a sand-sculpting class on the beach. The sandmen were adorned with sticks, shells, and other beach debris for a Floridan take on the classic winter creation.

Temperatures will feel more winter-like across Central Florida on Thursday night into Friday morning. That's when residents will see the 30s and 40s!