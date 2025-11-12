Floridians feel lingering effects of government shutdown

The Brief President Donald Trump signed a bill ending the 43-day government shutdown. The temporary deal funds operations through Jan. 30 as services slowly resume. In Florida, local pantries and nonprofits are helping families still struggling with food insecurity.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed legislation to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The 43-day standoff disrupted federal services, delayed flights and strained food assistance programs nationwide.

What they're saying:

Experts say the return to normal operations could take time.

University of Central Florida political analyst Dr. Larry Walker told FOX 35 that "relief at airports will be slow and steady," with normal schedules likely resuming over several days.

In Florida, local lawmakers offered split reactions. Republican Mike Haridopolos of Brevard County said the bill will "restore critical government services, alleviate flight delays, and allow for SNAP benefits to be received."

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost, who voted against the measure, cited health care concerns, saying, "Americans deserve better. And I will do everything I can to fight back against Republicans trying to strip away coverage from hard working Americans."

While the government shutdown may have brought relief to many federal employees, food insecurity continues to weigh on families.

The White House is expected to authorize funding for SNAP benefits within 24 to 48 hours, though state-level distribution may take longer.

Front yard food pantry

Local perspective:

In Edgewater, resident Katie Williams has turned her front yard into a free 24-hour food pantry stocked with canned goods, diapers, and toiletries.

"People weren’t going to be able to eat — either being furloughed, losing their SNAP," she said. "I just got really upset and decided to do something."

Second Harvest Food Bank officials said demand has surged as furloughed workers try to recover from weeks without paychecks.

"We have people that had to decide to buy food instead of pay rent this month. They gotta catch up with that," said Greg Higgerson of Second Harvest. "We have people that had to put stuff on credit cards, and now they have to figure out how to pay that off."

With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, community groups across Central Florida are stepping in to help, hoping to fill the gap left by the shutdown’s lasting impact.

"I have had to stop myself from crying probably 100 times," Williams said. "It just makes so happy to help people and to see that it’s making a difference and how thankful everyone is about it."

What's next:

The bill signed by President Trump funds the government through Jan. 30.