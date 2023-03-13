Florida's January job report showed unemployment at 2.6%

With service-related jobs topping employment gains, Florida’s unemployment rate dipped slightly as 2023 began.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Monday released a report showing the January jobless rate at 2.6%, down from a revised rate of 2.7% in December and down from 3.5 percent in January 2022. An estimated 286,000 Floridians qualified as out of work in January from a workforce of 10.855 million.

The workforce grew by 15,000 from December and by 259,000 from January 2022. The state has about 620,000 recorded job openings, a 7.9% reduction from a year ago.

The numbers released Monday reflect annual U.S. Department of Labor revisions that are considered more accurate than most other monthly estimates.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported last week the national unemployment rate ticked up from 3.4% in January to an estimated 3.6% in February. The increase was due to nearly half a million people rejoining the labor force, while 311,000 positions added to payrolls in February topped expectations.

Florida's February jobless numbers will be released on March 24.