Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: These items are tax-free

Sunday, Aug. 7 is the final day to take advantage of Florida's annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Most school supplies that cost $50 or less will be exempt from sales taxes. The tax exemption also applies to clothing, shoes and accessories selling for $100 or less and learning aids and jigsaw puzzles that cost $30 or less.

Sales taxes also won’t be collected on some big-ticket items, such as personal computers selling for $1,500 or less.

See the complete list of items that are tax-free